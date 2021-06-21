Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

39,346 KM

Details Description Features

$19,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,699

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport tech

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sport tech

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 7527031
  2. 7527031
  3. 7527031
  4. 7527031
  5. 7527031
  6. 7527031
  7. 7527031
  8. 7527031
  9. 7527031
  10. 7527031
  11. 7527031
Contact Seller

$19,699

+ taxes & licensing

39,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7527031
  • Stock #: 090777A
  • VIN: KMHD04LB6JU685827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 090777A
  • Mileage 39,346 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2018 Honda Civic SE
 73,751 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,670 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 64,108 KM
$15,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory