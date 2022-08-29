$16,921+ tax & licensing
$16,921
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
164,587KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9040672
- Stock #: 24022A
- VIN: KMHD84LF6JU525037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,587 KM
Vehicle Description
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 164,587 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Split rear bench
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm
Rear Head Room: 947 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Overall height: 1,430 mm
Overall Length: 4,570 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,318 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 407 L
Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5