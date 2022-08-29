Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

84,501 KM

Details Description Features

$21,689

+ tax & licensing
$21,689

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GT

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT GT

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

$21,689

+ taxes & licensing

84,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9072856
  • Stock #: BC0485
  • VIN: KMHH35LE5JU040255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the all-new 2018 Elantra GT with efficient performance, impressive style and forward thinking safety. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is for sale today in Sudbury.

The all-new 2018 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nurburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This hatchback has 84,501 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application



Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Split rear bench
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Silver aluminum rims
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 997 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,340 mm
Front Head Room: 994 mm
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Rear Leg Room: 883 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Manual child safety locks
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,406 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,560 L
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

