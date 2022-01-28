2018 Hyundai KONA

$27,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 5 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8188704

8188704 Stock #: 050007A

050007A VIN: KM8K5CA54JU140810

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,535 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD HEADS UP DISPLAY 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.