Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Tucson

31,065 KM

Details Description Features

$24,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,299

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Tucson

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury 2.0L

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

  1. 7421441
  2. 7421441
  3. 7421441
  4. 7421441
  5. 7421441
  6. 7421441
  7. 7421441
  8. 7421441
  9. 7421441
Contact Seller

$24,299

+ taxes & licensing

31,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7421441
  • Stock #: 049361A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42JU733218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 049361A
  • Mileage 31,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sudbury Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 25,080 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 33,634 KM
$30,899 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 20,628 KM
$26,199 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

1-800-565-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-565-9829

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory