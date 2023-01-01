$30,084+ tax & licensing
$30,084
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Jeep Cherokee
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Leather Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$30,084
+ taxes & licensing
87,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10407306
- Stock #: N01PA452T
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX2JD593769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, capable in all road conditions. This 2018 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this 2018 Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 87,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with this off-road-ready Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes loaded with 4-wheel drive capability, aluminum wheels and off-road suspension, skid plates, leather seats, Uconnect 3C with a 8.4 inch screen, a rearview camera, keyless entry and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Uconnect, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX2JD593769.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Seating
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Off-Road Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood door trim
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Overall height: 1,722 mm
Overall Length: 4,623 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
UConnect
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Wheelbase: 2,718 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
Manual child safety locks
Black w/metal-look surround grille
Curb weight: 1,827 kg
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 1,668 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160
Stability controll with anti-roll
2 USB ports
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5