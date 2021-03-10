Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

86,005 KM

Details Description Features

$18,893

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,893

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

North - SATELLITE RADIO BLUETOOTH REMOTE START -

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

North - SATELLITE RADIO BLUETOOTH REMOTE START -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

Contact Seller

$18,893

+ taxes & licensing

86,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6817859
  • Stock #: 23091B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,005 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE, WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), COMPACT SPARE TIRE, BLACK/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Wireless Phone Connectivity. This Jeep Compass has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Jeep Compass North - SATELLITE RADIO BLUETOOTH AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS - Has Everything You Want *Urethane shift knob, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Streaming Audio, Stop-Start Dual Battery System, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Illuminated Glove Box, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs).*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks, third party lenders and Honda Financial Services daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As the largest pre-owned vehicle retailer in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Palladino Honda is conveniently located at 990 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle! 705-673-6733

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Monotone Paint Application
Keyless Start
White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

