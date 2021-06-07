Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

46,886 KM

Details Description Features

$27,449

+ tax & licensing
$27,449

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk!! LEATHER!! SELEC-TERRAIN 4X4!! HEATED SEATS!!

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk!! LEATHER!! SELEC-TERRAIN 4X4!! HEATED SEATS!!

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$27,449

+ taxes & licensing

46,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7320014
  Stock #: BC0124A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Redline Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,886 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Compass has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REDLINE PEARL, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic.*This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, NAVIGATION GROUP, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, 8.4" Touchscreen, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH, BLACK, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio*Critics Agree *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Redline Pearl
Smart Device Integration
TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH
Requires Subscription
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display HD Radio 8.4" Touchscreen 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Trav...
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

