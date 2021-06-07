2018 Jeep Compass

+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Compass has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TWO-TONE PAINT W/BLACK ROOF, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REDLINE PEARL, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic.*This Jeep Compass Features the Following Options *POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat, Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, NAVIGATION GROUP, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, 8.4" Touchscreen, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/OMBRE MESH CLOTH, BLACK, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio*Critics Agree *KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9