2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS -inc, VELVET RED PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, 8.4" Touchscreen.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, LED Fog Lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9