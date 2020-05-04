Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited!! NAVIGATION!! BACKUP CAM!! 4WD!!

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited!! NAVIGATION!! BACKUP CAM!! 4WD!!

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

$36,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,790KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4989345
  • Stock #: 20292A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2JC368049
Exterior Colour
Velvet Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Jeep Grand Cherokee has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS -inc, VELVET RED PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, 8.4" Touchscreen.*This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Automatic Headlamp Levelling System, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, 8.4" Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, LED Fog Lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System, 506 Watt Amplifier, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Valet Function, USB Mobile Projection, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • Velvet Red Pearl
  • NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
  • Smart Device Integration
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
  • GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • TIRES: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BH LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED ALUM W/TECH GREY POCKETS -inc: Bridgestone Brand Tires Tires: P265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
  • BLACK/BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTILATED BUCKET SEATS
  • 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: Active Noise Control System 506 Watt Amplifier
  • Requires Subscription
  • LUXURY GROUP II -inc: Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Automatic Headlamp Levelling System Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian ...
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

