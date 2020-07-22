Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

24,819 KM

Details Description Features

$41,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,975

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5577390
  2. 5577390
  3. 5577390
  4. 5577390
  5. 5577390
  6. 5577390
  7. 5577390
  8. 5577390
  9. 5577390
  10. 5577390
  11. 5577390
  12. 5577390
  13. 5577390
  14. 5577390
  15. 5577390
  16. 5577390
  17. 5577390
  18. 5577390
Contact Seller

$41,975

+ taxes & licensing

24,819KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5577390
  • Stock #: P0149
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7JL914339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Sahara 4x4, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Front heated seats
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control Tip Start
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD)
RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen GPS Navigation 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent A/C Refrigerant Rear Bumper Accents Front Bumper Accents
MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Pin Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2017 Honda CR-V LX!!...
 83,038 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 34,949 KM
$15,693 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 1500...
 113,798 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory