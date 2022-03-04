$43,500+ tax & licensing
$43,500
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Stinger
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
16,094KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8627537
- Stock #: BC0399
- VIN: KNAE35LC0J6023628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,094 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the all-new 2018 Kia Stinger, a grand touring car designed with luxury amenities and head-turning design. This 2018 Kia Stinger is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The 2018 Kia Stinger made a striking impression at the North American International Auto Show with two top awards. Cars.com named it Best in Show for its combination of luxury and performance in a sports sedan. On the exterior, with its fastback silhouette and sleek proportions, exudes disarming confidence and it delivers elegance and athleticism from every angle. The cocoon-like interior features aircraft-style spoked vents, metal-ringed gauges, and satin chrome trim that set this beautiful car apart from its more expensive rivals. This low mileage hatchback has just 16,094 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Stinger's trim level is GT. This incredible Stinger GT comes with leather heated seats, a powerful 9 speaker audio system with a 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, full time all wheel drive, a power sunroof, 12 way power seat and heated steering wheel, a proximity key for push button start, dual zone climate control and a rear view camera. For safety features, this Stinger includes blind spot detection, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert and rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 150+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Heat Ducts
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Rear cross traffic alert
All Wheel Drive
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
rear air conditioning
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
4 door
Twin Turbo
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Simulated carbon fibre center console trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Power rear window sunshade
Wheel Width: 8.5
Tires: Profile: 35
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Rear Leg Room: 925 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,433 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall height: 1,400 mm
Overall Length: 4,830 mm
Overall Width: 1,870 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,083 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,410 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Rear Head Room: 939 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
UVO
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,158 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,424 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Proximity remote trunk release
Front Head Room: 974 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 1,873 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,335 kg
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Wheelbase: 2,905 mm
