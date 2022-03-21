$46,567+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus RX
350
45,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8743514
- Stock #: M22073A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,641 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, RX 350 Auto, Automatic, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
3.329 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
12 Speakers
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Perforated leather seat surfaces
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
18" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Distance-Pacing Cruise Control
Requires Subscription
8-Way Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/AM/FM Stereo
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
