Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

0 KM

Details Description Features

$24,902

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,902

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Mazda

705-524-3300

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

705-524-3300

  1. 6231957
  2. 6231957
  3. 6231957
  4. 6231957
  5. 6231957
  6. 6231957
  7. 6231957
  8. 6231957
  9. 6231957
  10. 6231957
  11. 6231957
  12. 6231957
  13. 6231957
  14. 6231957
  15. 6231957
  16. 6231957
  17. 6231957
  18. 6231957
  19. 6231957
  20. 6231957
  21. 6231957
  22. 6231957
  23. 6231957
  24. 6231957
  25. 6231957
  26. 6231957
  27. 6231957
  28. 6231957
Contact Seller

$24,902

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6231957
  • Stock #: U1452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U1452
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, GS Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Mazda

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 34,033 KM
$35,839 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT -...
 85,500 KM
$17,498 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS -...
 111,000 KM
$17,065 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

Palladino Mazda

936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2

Call Dealer

705-524-XXXX

(click to show)

705-524-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory