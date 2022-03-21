2018 Mazda CX-5

$29,827 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 1 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8738291

8738291 Stock #: 8349A

8349A VIN: JM3KFBCM8J0435357

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 53,153 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black door trim Video Monitor Location: Front Self-leveling headlights Exterior entry lights Metal-look/piano black dash trim Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Grey aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm AM/FM/HD Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm AppLink Curb weight: 1,676 kg Wheelbase: 2,698 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L Overall height: 1,662 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,071 kg Keyless ignition with push button start LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Mazda Connect Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support Low Speed Brake Assist

