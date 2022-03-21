$29,827+ tax & licensing
$29,827
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
53,153KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8738291
- Stock #: 8349A
- VIN: JM3KFBCM8J0435357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,153 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mazda CX-5 combines practicality, svelte styling and a fun to drive personality that beats the competition. This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The midsize crossover segment is packed with options, however there is one SUV that sets itself apart with phenomenal styling, a well tuned chassis and more features than you know what do with. The CX-5 looks and feels far more expensive than what it is, thanks to Mazda's Kodo design language, which gives it design lines you'd expect from an expensive crossover. Inside, the cabin is filled in soft touch materials and is packed with high tech features. The hatch opens to plenty of cargo space for whatever you need to fill it with. This SUV has 53,153 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Upgrading to this CX-5 GS comes with a long list of convenient and luxury amenities, these include a power rear liftgate, heated front seats, a power driver seat, heated steering wheel, LED front headlights, aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touch screen and MAZDA CONNECT. You'll also receive smart city brake support, remote keyless entry with push button start, a rear view camerea, cruise control and audio controls mounted on the steering wheel, heated power side mirrors and advanced blind spot monitoring. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear View Camera, Mazda Connect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Exterior entry lights
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
Overall Width: 1,842 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,550 mm
AppLink
Curb weight: 1,676 kg
Wheelbase: 2,698 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L
Overall height: 1,662 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,071 kg
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Mazda Connect
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support
Low Speed Brake Assist
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2