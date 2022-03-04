$37,442+ tax & licensing
$37,442
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-9
GS-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
58,020KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461773
- Stock #: BC0189
- VIN: JM3TCBCY2J0219147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,020 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mazda CX-9 is a head turner on the road. This 2018 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today in Sudbury.
The 2018 Mazda CX-9 is the automaker's largest crossover available, taking the best the company has and putting it all into one great package. The design is to die for, with sharp creases and elegant design lines crisscrossing the exterior. Slipping inside, passengers are met with high quality, soft touch materials, well designed seats and plenty of the latest entertainment features. The cargo space is cavernous. Even while being a large crossover, the 2018 CX-9 is still plenty of fun to drive, with a well tuned suspension and plenty of power on tap. You must drive one because there is nothing like it on the road today. This SUV has 58,020 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-9's trim level is GS-L. Upgrading to this GS-L trim is a great choice as it comes with excellent features such as a larger 8 inch touchscreen and MAZDA CONNECT, stylish aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, power liftgate, leather heated seats and a leather-heated steering wheel. It also includes an 10-way power adjustable driver seat and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat, a chrome front grille, front fog lamps, remote keyless entry with a proximity key and push button start, automatic dual zone climate control, heated rear seats, advanced blind spot monitoring and a smart city brake system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Metal-look door trim
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,471 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 74 L
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,440 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,001 mm
Overall Width: 1,969 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,458 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
Overall height: 1,717 mm
Curb weight: 1,981 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
AM/FM/HD Radio
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
Colored center console trim
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,349 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,017 L
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,019 mm
Wheelbase: 2,930 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 754 mm
Overall Length: 5,065 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mazda Connect
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
