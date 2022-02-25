2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$24,283 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8335551

8335551 Stock #: 8253B

8253B VIN: JM1BN1M35J1196792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Azure Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear cross traffic alert Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Touch Screen Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Express open glass sunroof Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Self-leveling headlights Silver aluminum rims LED Lights Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Overall Width: 1,796 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Blind Spot Detection Overall height: 1,455 mm Overall Length: 4,470 mm Front Head Room: 956 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Head Room: 952 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Mazda Connect Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support

