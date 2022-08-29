2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$19,996 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 6 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,667 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Convenience Proximity Key Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Mechanical Push Button Start Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Piano black dash trim Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Head Room: 955 mm Overall Width: 1,796 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm Max cargo capacity: 350 L Overall Length: 4,580 mm Front Head Room: 981 mm Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm Overall height: 1,455 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port

