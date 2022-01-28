Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

21,516 KM

Details Description Features

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

21,516KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8187954
  • Stock #: UM1210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # UM1210
  • Mileage 21,516 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Drive Your Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG in Luxury with These Packages.*Premium Package*Integrated Garage Door Opener, Active Parking Assist, 360-Degree Camera, COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Burmester Surround Sound System, Foot Activated Trunk Release, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Keyless Go.*AMG Driver's Package*AMG Performance Steering Wheel, 19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, Summer Performance Tires, AMG Performance Exhaust System.*LED Lighting System*Adaptive High beam Assist (AHA), Active LED High Performance Lighting System.*This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Sport steering wheel
Smart Device Integration
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat
8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Keyless GO
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Active suspension
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
LED Lighting System
Led Headlights
360 Camera
Active LED High Performance Lighting System
Burmester Surround Sound System
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
AMG Driver's Package
Exterior parking camera rear
Aluminum/Piano Black Lacquer Trim
EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Active Parking Assist
ARTICO/DINAMICA Upholstery
AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA
COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
AMG Performance Exhaust System
Power moonroof: Panorama
Foot Activated Trunk Release
Front collision mitigation
Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy w/Black Inlay
Wheels: 19" AMG Titanium Grey Multi-Spoke
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

