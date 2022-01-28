2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$57,888 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 5 1 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8187954

8187954 Stock #: UM1210

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # UM1210

Mileage 21,516 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Heated Front Bucket Seats Sport steering wheel Smart Device Integration 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Driver Seat 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Adaptive suspension Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Seating MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Keyless GO PREMIUM PACKAGE Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Active suspension Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor LED Lighting System Led Headlights 360 Camera Active LED High Performance Lighting System Burmester Surround Sound System Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) AMG Driver's Package Exterior parking camera rear Aluminum/Piano Black Lacquer Trim EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer Generic Sun/Moonroof Active Parking Assist ARTICO/DINAMICA Upholstery AMG Performance Steering Wheel in Nappa/DINAMICA COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps AMG Performance Exhaust System Power moonroof: Panorama Foot Activated Trunk Release Front collision mitigation Wheels: 18" AMG 5-Spoke Alloy w/Black Inlay Wheels: 19" AMG Titanium Grey Multi-Spoke Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.