2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 21,516 KM
Vehicle Description
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Drive Your Mercedes-Benz C 43 AMG in Luxury with These Packages.*Premium Package*Integrated Garage Door Opener, Active Parking Assist, 360-Degree Camera, COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Burmester Surround Sound System, Foot Activated Trunk Release, EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer, Keyless Go.*AMG Driver's Package*AMG Performance Steering Wheel, 19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels, Summer Performance Tires, AMG Performance Exhaust System.*LED Lighting System*Adaptive High beam Assist (AHA), Active LED High Performance Lighting System.*This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
