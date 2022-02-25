2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$41,890 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 3 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8346900

8346900 Stock #: M22030A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # M22030A

Mileage 32,365 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Keyless Start Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 8 speakers SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Multi-Zone A/C Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Seating MEMORY SEAT Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Keyless GO PREMIUM PACKAGE Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof ARTICO Upholstery Blind Spot Monitor LED Lighting System Night Edition Package Active LED High Performance Lighting System Burmester Surround Sound System AMG Interior Package Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA) Exterior parking camera rear AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE Generic Sun/Moonroof Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag Premium audio system: COMAND Night Edition Surround Sound Package AMG velour floor mats COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps Power moonroof: Panorama LED High Performance Lighting System Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring DARK ASH WOOD TRIM OPEN PORE 18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Wheels Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke High Gloss Black Diamond Grille in Black w/Chrome Insert Night Package (P55)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.