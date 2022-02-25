Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

32,365 KM

Details Description Features

$41,890

+ tax & licensing
$41,890

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 - STAR CERTIFIED !

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 - STAR CERTIFIED !

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$41,890

+ taxes & licensing

32,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8346900
  Stock #: M22030A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # M22030A
  • Mileage 32,365 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Drive Your Mercedes-Benz C 300 in Luxury with These Packages.*Premium Package*COMAND Online Navigation w/ MB Apps, LED High Performance Lighting System, Keyless Go*Night Edition*Diamond Grille in Chrome, AMG Interior Package, AMG Exterior Package, Night Package, Night Edition, Summer Performance Tires, 19inch AMG Multi-Spoke Wheels Alloy - Black, AMG Velour Floor Mats*LED Lighting System*Adaptive High beam Assist (AHA), Active LED High Performance Lighting System*Surround Sound Package*SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Burmester Surround Sound System*Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim**C300 Winter Pre-Mounted Package 2019**This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 166-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio: Audio 20 w/Single CD & Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Keyless GO
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
ARTICO Upholstery
Blind Spot Monitor
LED Lighting System
Night Edition Package
Active LED High Performance Lighting System
Burmester Surround Sound System
AMG Interior Package
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
Exterior parking camera rear
AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Night Edition
Surround Sound Package
AMG velour floor mats
COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Power moonroof: Panorama
LED High Performance Lighting System
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
DARK ASH WOOD TRIM OPEN PORE
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Design Wheels
Wheels: 19" AMG Multi-Spoke High Gloss Black
Diamond Grille in Black w/Chrome Insert
Night Package (P55)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

