2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

- Listing ID: 7980927
- Stock #: UM1200
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
33,250 KM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Tires - Front Performance
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Power adjustable front head restraints
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Four wheel independent suspension
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Steering Wheel Shift Paddles
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
Exterior parking camera rear
EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Memory Package w/Power Steering Column
High Definition (HD) Radio
Navigation system: COMAND
16-Way Power Front Sport Seats w/Memory
4-Way Power Lumbar Support
Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System
Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release
Front collision mitigation
12.3" Instrument Cluster Display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.