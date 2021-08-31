Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

33,250 KM

Details Description Features

$52,161

+ tax & licensing
$52,161

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 300

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$52,161

+ taxes & licensing

33,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7980927
  • Stock #: UM1200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, E 300 4MATIC Sedan, Automatic, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Keyless Start
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Power adjustable rear head restraints
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Keyless GO
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
ARTICO Upholstery
Blind Spot Monitor
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Steering Wheel Shift Paddles
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Led Headlights
360 Camera
Automatic Parking
Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
Exterior parking camera rear
EASY-PACK Power Trunk Closer
Dark Ash Wood Trim (Open-Pore)
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Google Android Auto
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Requires Subscription
Memory Package w/Power Steering Column
Silver Shift Paddles
Smartphone Integration
High Definition (HD) Radio
BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND
Navigation system: COMAND
16-Way Power Front Sport Seats w/Memory
4-Way Power Lumbar Support
Active MULTIBEAM LED Lighting System
Foot Activated Trunk/Tailgate Release
18" 5-Spoke Wheels
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
12.3" Instrument Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

