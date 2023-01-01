2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$38,406 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 6 , 3 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10063242

10063242 Stock #: P11PA030T

P11PA030T VIN: WDC0G4KB2JV113447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 66,309 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Blind Spot Assist Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Run flat tires Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Multi-link front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood door trim Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Beverage cooler in glovebox Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim Overall Width: 1,890 mm Tires: Width: 235 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Rear Head Room: 978 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 947 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 960 mm Curb weight: 1,815 kg AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND Overall Length: 4,656 mm Overall height: 1,644 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L Gross vehicle weight: 2,365 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Collision Warning Keyless ignition with push button start Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Leatherette/genuine wood center console trim Type of tires: Run-flat AS Forward Collision Mitigation : PRE-SAFE Wheelbase: 2,873 mm

