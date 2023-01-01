$38,406+ tax & licensing
$38,406
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC SUV - Navigation
Location
$38,406
+ taxes & licensing
66,309KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10063242
- Stock #: P11PA030T
- VIN: WDC0G4KB2JV113447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11PA030T
- Mileage 66,309 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
A lush cabin, a plush ride and a captivating body give this GLC the leading position over other crossover SUV's. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
This 2018 Mercedes Benz GLC has proven to be one of the best in its class with amazing performance figures and class leading quality built interior with a fine touch of luxury and high levels of comfort. Put up against the many competitor SUV's this GLC outshines them easily with a distinct signature Mercedes Benz language and a power train that is both powerful and efficient at levels that are unreachable by many of the rivals.This SUV has 66,309 kms. It's selenite grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLC's trim level is 300 4MATIC SUV. Stylish and capable, this beautiful SUV by Mercedes-Benz is quickly becoming a much sought after model thanks to its on road behavior and quality built luxurious interior. Standard options and features include light aluminum alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, 9G-Tronic automatic transmission with driver selective modes, heated wiper jets, 6 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation with turn by turn directions, push button start, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, 10 way power adjustable front heated bucket seats, dual zone automatic climate control, Artico leather upholstered seats, Pre-Safe forward collision technology, child seat sensors, a rear view camera, blind spot assist and a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood door trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Aluminum/genuine wood dash trim
Overall Width: 1,890 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 960 mm
Curb weight: 1,815 kg
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
Overall Length: 4,656 mm
Overall height: 1,644 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,365 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Collision Warning
Keyless ignition with push button start
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Leatherette/genuine wood center console trim
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
Forward Collision Mitigation : PRE-SAFE
Wheelbase: 2,873 mm
