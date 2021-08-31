2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$40,577 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 1 2 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,129 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Overhead Console Integrated Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Outside Temperature Display Floor mats Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Rear fog lights Mechanical All Wheel Drive Front Anti-Roll Bar Windows Rear Defrost POWER MOONROOF Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Keyless GO PREMIUM PACKAGE Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Panic Alarm Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Keyless Start Passenger door bin Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Active suspension Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof ARTICO Upholstery Blind Spot Monitor 115V Power Socket Illuminated Door Sill Panels Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM/Single CD w/Bluetooth Open-Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim Adaptive suspension Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Led Headlights Premium Plus Package 360 Camera Exterior parking camera rear AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE Generic Sun/Moonroof Axle ratio: 3.27 Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag Premium audio system: COMAND AMG Cladding Active Parking Assist Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps 19" 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels AMG Style Front & Rear Bumpers Front collision mitigation Foot Activated Tailgate Release Driver Monitoring Wheels: 20" AMG Multi-Spoke Light-Alloy Power Adjustable Front Seats w/Memory Power Steering Column w/Memory AMG Exhaust System

