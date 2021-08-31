Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

76,180 KM

$39,880

+ tax & licensing
$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

300

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$39,880

+ taxes & licensing

76,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7751553
  Stock #: UM1194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,180 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!* **Drive Your Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 in Luxury with These Packages**Premium Package*Panoramic Sunroof, COMAND Online Navigation, LED High Performance Lighting System, Keyless Go, EASY-PACK Power Tailgate.*Premium Plus Package*Integrated Garage Door Opener, Active Parking Assist, Power Front Seats w/ Memory, Power Steering Column with Memory, 360-Degree Camera, Foot Activated Tailgate Release, Ambient Lighting, Illuminated Door Sill Panels, 115V Power Socket.*Sport Package*19inch AMG 5 Twin-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels, AMG Styling Package, AMG Exterior Package, Sport Brake System.*Fine line** Dark Brown Wood Trim**Heated Steering Wheel**This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 150-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation*Location*Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Ambient Lighting
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear fog lights
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
SPORT PACKAGE
Keyless GO
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Keyless Start
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Active suspension
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Power Adjustable Passenger's Seat
Bluetooth Connection
ARTICO Upholstery
Blind Spot Monitor
115V Power Socket
EASY-PACK Power Tailgate
Illuminated Door Sill Panels
Roof rack: rails only
Adaptive suspension
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Premium Plus Package
360 Camera
Exterior parking camera rear
AMG EXTERIOR PACKAGE
Alpine Fineline Brown Glossy Wood Trim
Axle ratio: 3.27
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Active Parking Assist
Rear Seat Accessory Pre-Installation
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Parking Package
DVD Drive
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Memory Package w/Power Steering Column
12-Way Heated Front Bucket Seats
Radio: Audio 20 CD w/Touchpad
LED High Performance Lighting System
19" 5-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels
AMG Style Front & Rear Bumpers
Front collision mitigation
Foot Activated Tailgate Release
Driver Monitoring
Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Spoke Light-Alloy

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

