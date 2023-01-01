2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

$48,447 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 1 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10138011

10138011 Stock #: N11PA079T

N11PA079T VIN: 4JGDF6EE6JB128168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,179 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Navigation Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Power Liftgate Power Tailgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety First Aid Kit Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Mechanical Trailer Hitch Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Clock: Analog Genuine wood center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars 4-corner leveling suspension Air front spring Air rear spring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Twin Turbo Remote window operation Transmission hill holder DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats In-Dash 6-disc CD player 50-50 Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Genuine wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Driver and passenger seat memory Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Express open/close glass sunroof Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Wheel Diameter: 20 Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 8.5 Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Driver adjustable suspension height Diameter of tires: 20.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Blind Spot Detection Overall Length: 5,130 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm Rear Head Room: 1,015 mm Fuel Capacity: 100 L Overall height: 1,850 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 2,300 L Wheelbase: 3,075 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Rear Leg Room: 978 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,283 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 988 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,250 kg 3rd Row Leg Room: 889 mm Overall Width: 1,934 mm Curb weight: 2,440 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 1 USB port Apple CarPlay mirroring Active Park Assist automated reverse sensing system Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist Bi-Xenon LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Integrated Navigation System : Yes 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Exterior Parking Camera : Active Parking Assist automated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.