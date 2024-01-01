$39,100+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC - Premium Package
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC - Premium Package
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$39,100
+ taxes & licensing
Used
130,821KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGDF6EE6JB137825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,821 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Package!
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The flagship SUV by Mercedes, also dubbed the S Class of their SUV's is true to its name, featuring S Class like comfort and poised on road behavior. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The state of the art among large luxury SUVs has achieved a new pinnacle of artistry. New active LED headlamps and a bold new grille flow into a twin power-dome hood. Aerodynamic refinements enhance driving confidence and quiet comfort. Redesigned taillamps feature LED fibre-optics, while dual chrome exhausts punctuate a resculpted rear bumper. Glistening chrome and satin silver details reflect the substance beneath the stylish surface.This SUV has 130,821 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLS's trim level is 450 4MATIC. The ultimate three row full size SUV by Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 450 4MATIC is the entry level GLS but fitted out with luxury options that giving it a ranking far from your conventional entry level models. Offering thorough enjoyment in an Artico leather upholstered interior with dual zone automatic air conditioning and an 8 speaker stereo with Apple and Android smart phone integration, this GLS also offers an integrated navigation system displayed through an 8 inch screen. It also has standard safety options such as 360 degree camera views, child seat sensors, automated parking sensors, blind spot sensors and active brake assist forward collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
The flagship SUV by Mercedes, also dubbed the S Class of their SUV's is true to its name, featuring S Class like comfort and poised on road behavior. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The state of the art among large luxury SUVs has achieved a new pinnacle of artistry. New active LED headlamps and a bold new grille flow into a twin power-dome hood. Aerodynamic refinements enhance driving confidence and quiet comfort. Redesigned taillamps feature LED fibre-optics, while dual chrome exhausts punctuate a resculpted rear bumper. Glistening chrome and satin silver details reflect the substance beneath the stylish surface.This SUV has 130,821 kms. It's polar white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLS's trim level is 450 4MATIC. The ultimate three row full size SUV by Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 450 4MATIC is the entry level GLS but fitted out with luxury options that giving it a ranking far from your conventional entry level models. Offering thorough enjoyment in an Artico leather upholstered interior with dual zone automatic air conditioning and an 8 speaker stereo with Apple and Android smart phone integration, this GLS also offers an integrated navigation system displayed through an 8 inch screen. It also has standard safety options such as 360 degree camera views, child seat sensors, automated parking sensors, blind spot sensors and active brake assist forward collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
First Aid Kit
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Genuine wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Twin Turbo
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
50-50 Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Genuine wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Wheel Diameter: 20
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 8.5
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Driver adjustable suspension height
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Overall Length: 5,130 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,015 mm
Fuel Capacity: 100 L
Overall height: 1,850 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.4 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 2,300 L
Wheelbase: 3,075 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,004 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Intelligent Drive Package
Manual child safety locks
Audio System Premium Brand: COMAND
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,283 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 988 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,250 kg
3rd Row Leg Room: 889 mm
Overall Width: 1,934 mm
Curb weight: 2,440 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Active Park Assist automated reverse sensing system
Forward Collision Mitigation : Active Brake Assist
Bi-Xenon LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Integrated Navigation System : Yes
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Exterior Parking Camera : Active Parking Assist automated
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2017 Tesla Model X 75D - Falcon Doors - Sunroof 195,267 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class 250 4MATIC Hatch 64,000 KM $28,976 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4MATIC Coupe - Navigation 22,251 KM $48,989 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-522-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,100
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS