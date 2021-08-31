2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

+ taxes & licensing
BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Drive Your Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 in Luxury with These Packages*Premium Package*Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Multicontour Front Seats w/ Massage, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System, Power EASY ENTRY System, Power Pop-Out 3rd Row Windows, Heated Rear Seats, Soft Close Doors, Keyless Go.*Intelligent Drive Package*Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/ Cross-Traffic Function.*Sport Package *Adaptive Damping System PLUS (ADS Plus), AMG Styling Package, AMG Cladding, Aluminum Running Boards, 21inch AMG Wheels, AMG Exterior Package.*This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 150-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.Visit Mercedes-Benz Of Sudbury at 2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2 today.
