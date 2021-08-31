Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

28,560 KM

Details Description Features

$69,960

+ tax & licensing
$69,960

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

450 - STAR CERTIFIED !

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS

450 - STAR CERTIFIED !

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

$69,960

+ taxes & licensing

28,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7681639
  • Stock #: M21118A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 28,560 KM

Vehicle Description

BOOK AN IN-STORE APPOINTMENT! SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!Drive Your Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 in Luxury with These Packages*Premium Package*Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows, Climate-Controlled Cupholders, Multicontour Front Seats w/ Massage, Panoramic Sunroof, Harman/Kardon LOGIC7 Surround Sound System, Power EASY ENTRY System, Power Pop-Out 3rd Row Windows, Heated Rear Seats, Soft Close Doors, Keyless Go.*Intelligent Drive Package*Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, PRE-SAFE PLUS, Active Steering Assist, Active Brake Assist w/ Cross-Traffic Function.*Sport Package *Adaptive Damping System PLUS (ADS Plus), AMG Styling Package, AMG Cladding, Aluminum Running Boards, 21inch AMG Wheels, AMG Exterior Package.*This Vehicle is Mercedes-Benz Star Certified!*This vehicle has been examined inside and out---and under followed by a demanding road test. If deficiencies were found at any time during the process, they have been repaired, replaced or reconditioned using only genuine Mercedes-Benz parts. Tested by one of our fully trained technicians, a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicle is only approved and qualifies for the Mercedes-Benz Star Certified Warranty when it meets mandatory inspection standards. How your Mercedes-Benz achieves Certified status. 150-point Inspection: - Engine Test - Fluids - Electrical Systems - Undercarriage/Drivetrain - Appearance Standards - Safety, Security and Solidity - On Road Evaluation.Visit Mercedes-Benz Of Sudbury at 2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2 today.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Lumbar Support
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Bucket Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Panic Alarm
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Keyless Start
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
3.27 Axle Ratio
8 speakers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
ARTICO Upholstery
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Led Headlights
Automatic Parking
Exterior parking camera rear
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
Premium audio system: COMAND
Radio: COMAND Online Navigation w/MB Apps
Requires Subscription
20" 10-Spoke Alloy Wheels
Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

