2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

65,681 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

ES No accidents, snow tires included

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

65,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8964547
  • Stock #: 104506C
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ6JH008680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 104506C
  • Mileage 65,681 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents, snow tires included, air conditioning blows cold, manual transmission, backup camera, blue tooth phone connection.Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
5 Speed Manual

