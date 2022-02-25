Menu
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

67,099 KM

Details Description Features

$23,299

+ tax & licensing
$23,299

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Limited Edition

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$23,299

+ taxes & licensing

67,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8274816
  Stock #: 105079A
  VIN: JA4AJ4AW4JZ603603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
CVT

Sudbury Hyundai

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

