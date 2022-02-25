$22,564+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,564
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$22,564
+ taxes & licensing
105,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421008
- Stock #: BC0207
- VIN: JA4AH3AU3JU603707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you want a fantastic city driving experience or to find a picturesque hidden camping spot, the Mitsubishi RVR has everything you need and desire to get you there. The RVR was built to discover new experiences, and this crossover SUV perfectly captures your adventurous spirit. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling.This SUV has 105,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Multi-link rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Grille with chrome bar
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.7 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,000 mm
Rear Head Room: 963 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,365 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm
Overall Width: 1,810 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm
Overall height: 1,645 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm
Curb weight: 1,410 kg
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,402 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2