2018 Mitsubishi RVR

Listing ID: 9179221

Stock #: B10NA003

VIN: JA4AJ3AU9JU603697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,912 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Grille with chrome bar Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm Front Head Room: 1,000 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Rear Head Room: 963 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,365 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm Overall Width: 1,810 mm Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg Rear Leg Room: 921 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Curb weight: 1,475 kg Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm Overall height: 1,645 mm Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 1,402 L Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Android Auto & Apple CarPlay mirroring

