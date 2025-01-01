$470,494+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mystic Powerboats M4200
Center Console Boat t boasts 3 Mercury 350 horsepower Outboards, dual Garmin screens, Auto Pilot, Night Vision,
Location
The Car Lot Etc.
2231 Lasalle BLVD, Sudbury, ON P3A 2A9
705-560-3999
$470,494
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Stock # 4230H718
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
This Beautiful Pre Owned MYSTIC M4200 Center Console was built for a safe and dry ride in mind. It boasts 3 Mercury 350 horsepower Outboards with approximately 400 hours. Balance of Mercury Factory Warranty until March 2026. This boat has dual Garmin screens, Auto Pilot, Night Vision,and has been extremely well maintained. The infused epoxy, carbon reinforced is the first of its kind. With a deep freeboard of up to 38, the boat is very dry in rough conditions and gives the owner and guest a great feeling of security. With our reverse chine, our center console is proven to be dry on typically wet days. With wind reduction being important to all consumers, we have addressed that with a 60 wide helm with comfortable and secure seating for three adults. Our gunnel wind doors protect wind and spray from going to the rear cockpit areas of the boat on windy, wet and cool days. All seating material and heights are configured for comfort while using 45-70 pound density foams conformed for the body. Safety systems are top notch and the luxurious cabin welcomes passengers with warm finishes and well-designed lighting. Trailer available at extra cost.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
The Car Lot Etc.
