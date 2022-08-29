2018 Nissan Pathfinder

$30,876 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 1 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9211870

9211870 Stock #: B10NA004

B10NA004 VIN: 5N1DR2MM9JC605968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,133 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Bucket front seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel AM/FM/Satellite Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Window grid and fixed antenna Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Fuel Capacity: 74 L Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L Overall Width: 1,960 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg Overall Length : 5,042 mm Overall height : 1,914 mm

