2018 Nissan Rogue

44,150 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

SV

Location

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6830828
  • Stock #: 003193A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3JC810165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 003193A
  • Mileage 44,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

