$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew CAB 4WD 1-Owner Trade-IN!!

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew CAB 4WD 1-Owner Trade-IN!!

Location

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,559KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5313692
  • Stock #: 6110A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3JS251246
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER DOYLE DODGE TRADE-IN!! CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS! 5.7L HEMI-POWERED V8 W/FUEL-SAVING MDS VVT! FUEL-SAVING 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC! BLACK-OUT SPORT APPEARANCE PKG! HEATED SPORT SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! 8.4 TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-MEDIA W/GPS NAVIGATION! APPLE CAR PLAY! GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO! PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! FACTORY REMOTE START! FACTORY SPRAY-IN BEDLINER! FACTORY TRAILER TOW! AND MUCH MORE!! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Trailer Hitch
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

