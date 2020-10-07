Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Spray-in bedliner Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Park-Sense rear park assist system 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm Black Tubular Side Steps 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry RAM 1500 BLACK REBEL GROUP -inc: Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum RED/BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/TREAD PATTERN MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Bed Cargo Divider/Extender Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling (STD) LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Underhood Lamp LED Bed Lighting Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror Universal Garage Door Open... RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Remote SD Card Slot Humidity Sensor Uconnect Access ...

