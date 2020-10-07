+ taxes & licensing
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
This Ram 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, WHEELS: 17" X 8" MATTE BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Electronic Shift (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips , RED/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET W/TREAD PATTERN, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Bed Cargo Divider/Extender, RAM 1500 BLACK REBEL GROUP -inc: Black Powder-Coated Front Bumper, Wheels: 17" x 8" Matte Black Aluminum, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, HD Radio, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, Remote SD Card Slot, Humidity Sensor, Uconnect Access, 8.4" Touchscreen, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, Front Suspension Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, PARK-SENSE REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION -inc: Body Colour Fender Flares, LUXURY GROUP -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Underhood Lamp, LED Bed Lighting, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Glove Box Lamp, Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Black Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Overhead Console/Garage Door Opener, KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PUSH-START -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
