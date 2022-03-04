$38,893+ tax & licensing
$38,893
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
$38,893
+ taxes & licensing
63,093KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8567753
- Stock #: 23779C
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM6JS356969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,093 KM
Vehicle Description
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 63,093 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Outdoorsman. This Ram Outdoorsman was made for the great outdoors. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, rubber floor mats, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LM6JS356969.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Floor mats: Carpet front
Overhead console: Mini
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Rigid axle rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.2 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Length: 5,817 mm
Wheelbase: 3,556 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.5 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,084 kg
Overall height: 1,969 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,344 kg
SiriusXM
Halogen aero-composite headlights
3 USB ports
