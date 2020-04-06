2018 RAM 2500

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6
888-431-5523
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER DOYLE DODGE TRADE-IN! CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS! 6.7L CUMMINS HO TURBO DIESEL! 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC! POWER SUNROOF! HEATED COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! 8.4 TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-MEDIA W/GPS NAVIGATION! PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! FACTORY TRAILER TOW MIRRORS! FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! 18-INCH ALLOYS! FACTORT REMOTE START! FRONT REAR PARK-SENSE! FACTORY TRAILER TOW! FACTORY SPRAY-IN BEDLINER! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.
