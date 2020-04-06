Menu
2018 RAM 2500

6.7L Cummins Diesel Longhorn Crew 4WD

Location

Doyle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

888-431-5523

$68,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,248KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4853901
  • Stock #: 5759A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5GL4JG332404
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ONE OWNER DOYLE DODGE TRADE-IN! CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS! 6.7L CUMMINS HO TURBO DIESEL! 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC! POWER SUNROOF! HEATED COOLED PREMIUM LEATHER SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! 8.4 TOUCH-SCREEN MULTI-MEDIA W/GPS NAVIGATION! PARK-VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA! FACTORY TRAILER TOW MIRRORS! FACTORY TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER! ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND! U-CONNECT BLUETOOTH! 18-INCH ALLOYS! FACTORT REMOTE START! FRONT REAR PARK-SENSE! FACTORY TRAILER TOW! FACTORY SPRAY-IN BEDLINER! AND MUCH MORE! BALANCE OF RAM FACTORY WARRANTY! Price does not include applicable taxes and/or licensing.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Crew Cab
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Rear View Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

2555 Regent St South, Sudbury, ON P3E 6K6

