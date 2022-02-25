$30,674+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$30,674
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8368575
- Stock #: US1333
- VIN: JF2SJEWC6JH613068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,816 KM
Vehicle Description
With less than 60,000kms, EyeSight Driver Assist technology, leather-trimmed upholstery, an extra-large power sliding sunroof, manual-mode paddle shifters and a Harman Kardon 8-speaker system, this 2018 Forester is anything but Limited in its features. Heated Front/Rear seats & steering wheel will keep you toasty on those chilly mornings! You can expect Subaru Symmetrical AWD to be putting power to all four tires, X-Mode for those rougher terrains, 18'' aluminum alloy wheels and LED responsive headlights!! A 7'' infotainment touchscreen display with SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Dual USB, Starlink and a rearview camera, you and your smartphone will be well connected!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
