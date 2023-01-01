Menu
2018 Subaru Impreza

75,765 KM

Details Description Features

$20,154

+ tax & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

CONVENIENCE

CONVENIENCE

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-419-2285

75,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Small Station Wagons, 2.0i Convenience 5-door Auto, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" 10-Spoke Design Steel w/Covers

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front reclining bucket seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System

