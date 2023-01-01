$20,154+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,154
+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Sudbury
705-419-2285
2018 Subaru Impreza
2018 Subaru Impreza
CONVENIENCE
Location
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-419-2285
$20,154
+ taxes & licensing
75,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10005762
- Stock #: B01PA099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # B01PA099
- Mileage 75,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Station Wagons, 2.0i Convenience 5-door Auto, 7-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" 10-Spoke Design Steel w/Covers
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front reclining bucket seats
Cloth seating surfaces
Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Knee Air Bag
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Bluetooth Connection
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Subaru of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Subaru of Sudbury
2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2