$30,800+ tax & licensing
$30,800
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Subaru WRX
Base - Aluminum Wheels - Heated Seats
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$30,800
+ taxes & licensing
102,510KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8702243
- Stock #: BC0417
- VIN: JF1VA1A67J9827945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,510 KM
Vehicle Description
As the Car Connection says about the Subaru WRX, it offers lots of thrills for the buck. This 2018 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A performance sedan for the true enthusiast. The Subaru WRX is the latest in a long line of legendary road cars with serious race credentials. This performance car feature refined styling that still manages to deliver a menacing message. Inside, the theme continues with a driver-oriented cockpit that includes a wide range of desirable features that bring added comfort and convenience to your everyday driving experience. This sedan has 102,510 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our WRX's trim level is Base. This 2018 Subaru WRX features the legendary boxer engine plus a long list of standard equipment. It features aluminum alloy wheels with a gunmetal finish, performance-designed heated front seats, a 6.2-inch Infotainment System with a touchscreen, Bluetooth smartphone integration, SiriusXM, and STARLINK for apps and services, a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 45
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Max cargo capacity: 340 L
Rear Leg Room: 900 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Rear Hip Room: 1,348 mm
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Overall height: 1,475 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,495 kg
STARLINK
Halogen projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5