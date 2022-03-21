2018 Subaru WRX

$30,800 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 5 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8702243

Stock #: BC0417

VIN: JF1VA1A67J9827945

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 102,510 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 45 Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 1,010 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 942 mm Max cargo capacity: 340 L Rear Leg Room: 900 mm Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm Wheelbase: 2,650 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,595 mm Grey aluminum rims Rear Hip Room: 1,348 mm Overall Width: 1,795 mm Overall height: 1,475 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm Front Hip Room: 1,326 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,495 kg STARLINK Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Type of tires: Summer Performance Front Seat Type : Sport bucket

