$25,219
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT - Heated Seats
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$25,219
+ taxes & licensing
107,571KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10348059
- Stock #: N01PA303T1
- VIN: JF2GTABC2JH221509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Hit the open road or back country trails with an all new design. This 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today in Sudbury.
The 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is all-new from the ground up, inside and out and from top to bottom. The changes include a new platform with a new suspension system, a new Subaru BOXER engine and a new transmissions. The exterior has been redesigned that allows for a more spacious and comfortable cabin. With the value-packed Crosstrek, you have all the benefits of a true crossover that includes generous ground clearance, ample cargo space and excellent versatility, dare we say the perfect package? This wagon has 107,571 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L H4 16V GDI DOHC engine.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Touring CVT. Upgrading to this Crosstrek Touring you'll receive heated front seats, front fog lights and a 6.3 inch multifunction colour display. It also has a 6.5 inch colour touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, aluminum alloy wheels, cruise control, steering wheel-integrated controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity with voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back. The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 140+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Vehicle Emissions: PZEV
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
Overall Length: 4,465 mm
Rear Head Room: 966 mm
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,565 L
Wheelbase: 2,665 mm
Curb weight: 1,448 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
