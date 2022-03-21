Menu
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

0 KM

Details Features

Subaru of Sudbury

705-419-2285

Touring Coming Soon!

Location

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8692103
  • Stock #: INC002
  • VIN: JF2GTABC0JH327960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Subaru of Sudbury

2097 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

