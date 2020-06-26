Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,199

+ taxes & licensing

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE!! BACKUP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE!! BACKUP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

  1. 5259452
  2. 5259452
  3. 5259452
  4. 5259452
  5. 5259452
  6. 5259452
  7. 5259452
  8. 5259452
  9. 5259452
  10. 5259452
  11. 5259452
  12. 5259452
  13. 5259452
  14. 5259452
  15. 5259452
  16. 5259452
  17. 5259452
  18. 5259452
  19. 5259452
  20. 5259452
  21. 5259452
  22. 5259452
  23. 5259452
  24. 5259452
  25. 5259452
  26. 5259452
  27. 5259452
  28. 5259452
Contact Seller

$16,199

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,581KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259452
  • Stock #: BC0025
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9JC099023
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Toyota Corolla has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer.*This Toyota Corolla Features the Following Options *Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Toyota Safety Sense P, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs: T135/80D16, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.*Why You'll Want to Buy From The Palladino Auto Group **The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with available additional coverage for things such as the 3-year Tire and Rim Coverage, The Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for The Little Things like battery, wiper,and bulb replacement 3- year anti-theft protection and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts who are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As one of the largest pre-owned vehicle retailers in Northern Ontario, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 1221 The Kingsway in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

2016 Dodge Charger S...
 54,884 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-PACE S...
 77,748 KM
$44,124 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 44,966 KM
$10,462 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

Call Dealer

888-484-XXXX

(click to show)

888-484-0837

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory