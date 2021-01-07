Menu
2018 Toyota Prius

16,770 KM

Details Description Features

$23,699

+ tax & licensing
$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

Sudbury Hyundai

1-800-565-9829

2018 Toyota Prius

2018 Toyota Prius

PRIME

2018 Toyota Prius

PRIME

Location

Sudbury Hyundai

1120 Kingsway Rd, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

1-800-565-9829

$23,699

+ taxes & licensing

16,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6500230
  • Stock #: U668928A
  • VIN: JTDKARFP2J3069268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U668928A
  • Mileage 16,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Our used vehicle pricing is updated daily to ensure that you are being offered a competitive price as compared to similar vehicles across the province. When you buy from Sudbury Hyundai you know that you are getting the best possible price, every time. Drive in today to experience the difference for yourself.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
CVT

