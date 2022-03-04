$29,833+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,833
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Mazda
705-524-3300
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Power Tailgate
Location
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2
705-524-3300
$29,833
+ taxes & licensing
136,798KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8461776
- Stock #: BC0215
- VIN: 2T3RFREV7JW776895
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,798 KM
Vehicle Description
With an impressive cargo capacity and excellent features and options as standard, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is practically a steal. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A well rounded interior package and a proven formula for off road and on road capabilities, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 is setting benchmarks in the compact SUV segment. Numerous optional extras have been made as standard and the safety features are some of the most advanced to date. This 2018 Toyota RAV4 is simply a well built quality SUV that religiously follows Toyota's reliability reputation.This SUV has 136,798 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. In addition to the LE trim, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE has added features like heated mirrors, power tailgate, front fog lamps, power sunroof with sunshade, heated leather steering wheel, upgraded heated power front seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, blind spot sensor, and a forward and rear pre-collision system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels , Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinomazda.ca/finance/
Palladino Mazda in Sudbury Ontario is your ultimate resource for new Mazda vehicles and used Mazda vehicles. We not only offer our clients a large selection of top quality, affordable Mazda models, but we do so with uncompromising customer service and professionalism. We takes pride in representing one of Canada's premier automotive brands. Mazda models lead the way in terms of affordability, reliability, performance, and fuel efficiency.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Power Tailgate
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,105 kg
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Rear Leg Room: 944 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,081 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,080 L
Overall Width: 1,845 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,242 mm
Overall Length: 4,600 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,705 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2