2018 Toyota Sienna

127,788 KM

Details

$25,698

+ tax & licensing
Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

888-484-0837

Location

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

127,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 21249A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Safe and reliable, this 2018 Toyota Sienna makes room for the whole team. Toyota Safety Sense P, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Let the Toyota Sienna Put Your Family's Safety First *Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*This Toyota Sienna is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

Laurentian Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM

1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9

888-484-0837

