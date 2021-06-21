+ taxes & licensing
Safe and reliable, this 2018 Toyota Sienna makes room for the whole team. Toyota Safety Sense P, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.*Let the Toyota Sienna Put Your Family's Safety First *Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Back-Up Camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*This Toyota Sienna is a Safety Superstar! *KBB.com Best Family Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control.*This Vehicle is Certified!*This vehicle comes fully certified and road worthy- however, it is not covered by the Palladino Promise used vehicle program.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
