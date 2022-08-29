$41,058+ tax & licensing
$41,058
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
62,413KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9211876
- Stock #: B10NA005
- VIN: 5TFUY5F15JX706820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,413 KM
Vehicle Description
With immense power and a towing capacity large enough to pull the moon around with ease, the 2018 Toyota Tundra is the real deal when it comes to pick up trucks. This 2018 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
A quality pickup truck that is built to serve and last. The numerous cabin and bed model variations of the 2018 Toyota Tundra are meant to fill any type of need one might have with a pickup truck. With an enormous towing capacity, the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to the 2 or 4 door variations. The 2018 Toyota Tundra is safe, capable and has more than enough technologically advanced options, making it a truck that can be relied on in any instance.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,413 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 32V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tundra's trim level is SR5 Plus. Built to serve, the 2018 Toyota Tundra SR5 Plus is a real workhorse. With an abundance of cabin space and immense carrying capabilities, it is worth every dollar. Options include aluminum wheels, heated wipers, heated side mirrors, front fog lamps, perimeter lights, 6 speaker Sirius XM stereo, 7 inch display screen, heated front power front seats, remote keyless entry, distance pacing stop and go cruise control, air conditioning, lane departure alert, low tire pressure warning and forward collision alert and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Warning.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Fog Lamps
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 983 mm
Rear Leg Room: 881 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,565 mm
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Curb weight: 2,480 kg
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Front Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 14.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 18.0 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,814 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,590 mm
Wheelbase: 3,701 mm
Fuel Capacity: 144 L
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
1 USB port
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P
Palladino Mazda
936 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E2