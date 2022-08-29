2018 Toyota Tundra

$41,058 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 4 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9211876

9211876 Stock #: B10NA005

B10NA005 VIN: 5TFUY5F15JX706820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,413 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Fog Lamps Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Mechanical Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Driver and passenger knee airbags Silver aluminum rims Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 983 mm Rear Leg Room: 881 mm Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,565 mm Overall Width: 2,029 mm Curb weight: 2,480 kg Front Head Room: 1,008 mm Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Front Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 14.2 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 18.0 L/100 km Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,814 mm Front Hip Room: 1,590 mm Wheelbase: 3,701 mm Fuel Capacity: 144 L SiriusXM Collision Warning 1 USB port Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense P

