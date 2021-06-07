2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
888-484-0837
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9
888-484-0837
+ taxes & licensing
This Volkswagen Tiguan has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Roof Mount Antenna, Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, USB Audio Input (x3), Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.*This Volkswagen Tiguan Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover.*Location*Laurentian Chrysler is conveniently located at 440A Falconbridge Rd in Sudbury Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1221 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E9