$39,254+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,254
+ taxes & licensing
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
705-522-7777
2019 Acura RDX
2019 Acura RDX
A-Spec AWD - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2
705-522-7777
$39,254
+ taxes & licensing
75,401KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10055223
- Stock #: P11PA009T
- VIN: 5J8TC2H61KL805484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P11PA009T
- Mileage 75,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
There is a myriad of tech that comes standard across the range, but even in its base form this amazing RDX is more than well equipped. This 2019 Acura RDX is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
the 2019 Acura RDX is cleaner, sharper, and more distinct, with a modern new take on what a crossover should look and feel like. This Acura RDX has all that it takes to be the best SUV in the Acura line up, and more so one of the best crossovers within its segment. Restyled with a luxurious looking grille and multiple added details, this Acura RDX is no longer just your modern crossover SUV, but more of a statement piece.This SUV has 75,401 kms. It's apex blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RDX's trim level is A-Spec AWD. This A-Spec RDX is full of amazing style and comfort upgrades like air cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, A-Spec exclusive wheels, fog lights, power folding side mirrors, metal sport pedals, and a 3D premium entertainment system. This RDX is packed with premium features like power moonroof, driver memory settings, heated seats, power liftgate, 7 inch multi information display, remote start, keyless access, navigation, 10 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, and Wi-Fi. You also get modern driver assistance and active safety features like collision and road departure mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot information system, front and rear parking sensors, and speed limit information. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Emergency Braking
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery
Total Number of Speakers: 16
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,517 mm
Rear Head Room: 974 mm
Overall Width: 1,900 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,750 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Curb weight: 1,844 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
Front Head Room: 1,007 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L
Rear Leg Room: 975 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg
Manual child safety locks
AcuraLink
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System
Jewel Eye LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Wi-Fi
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Simulated suede dash trim
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Leatherette/aluminum center console trim
Overall Length: 4,744 mm
Overall height: 1,668 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: ELS Studio 3D
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: ELS Studio 3D
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury
2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2