2019 Acura RDX

$39,254 + taxes & licensing
7 5 , 4 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10055223

P11PA009T VIN: 5J8TC2H61KL805484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,401 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Cooled Seats Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Power Liftgate Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Lane Keep Assist Emergency Braking Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Premium Audio Navigation Blind Spot Monitoring Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Surround Audio Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Aluminum door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Wheel Diameter: 20 Driver and passenger knee airbags Simulated suede/leather seat upholstery Total Number of Speakers: 16 Clock: In-radio display Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm Diameter of tires: 20.0" Fuel Capacity: 65 L SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,517 mm Rear Head Room: 974 mm Overall Width: 1,900 mm Grey aluminum rims Wheelbase: 2,750 mm Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,437 mm ADAPTIVE CRUISE Curb weight: 1,844 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm Front Head Room: 1,007 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L Rear Leg Room: 975 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,280 kg Manual child safety locks AcuraLink Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System Jewel Eye LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Wi-Fi Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Monitor Simulated suede dash trim Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Leatherette/aluminum center console trim Overall Length: 4,744 mm Overall height: 1,668 mm Audio System Premium Brand: ELS Studio 3D Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: ELS Studio 3D

