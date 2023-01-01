2019 Audi A5 Sportback

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 7 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10508976

10508976 Stock #: P11PA049T

P11PA049T VIN: WAUANCF50KA079948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P11PA049T

Mileage 88,780 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Interior Navigation Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Media / Nav / Comm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Park Assist LED Lights Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM Collision Mitigation 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.