Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

88,780 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

705-522-7777

Contact Seller
2019 Audi A5 Sportback

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi A5 Sportback

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

705-522-7777

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,780KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10508976
  • Stock #: P11PA049T
  • VIN: WAUANCF50KA079948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P11PA049T
  • Mileage 88,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate!

Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!

This Audi A5 is sleek and supple providing relaxed, yet sporty dynamics in a tidy package. This 2019 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.

Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5 Sportback. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, youre putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where youre going in comfort. Its hatchback design adds a measure of practicality while retaining coupe-like styling. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5 Sportback. This hatchback has 88,780 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our A5 Sportback's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. Step into this chic and stylish A5 Sportback with the Komfort trim, and be rewarded with an express open/close sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power sunshade, heated and power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, and a vivid 10.1-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation and SiriusXM streaming radio. On the road, driver and occupant safety is assured with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear collision mitigation, emergency braking, seatbelt pre-tensioners, a comprehensive first-aid kit, and auto-leveling LED headlights with daytime running lights. Additional equipment include dual-zone climate control, mobile hotspot internet access, a power liftgate, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2021 Mercedes-Benz C...
 25,027 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 160,114 KM
$22,401 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 85,171 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

Mercedes-Benz of Sudbury

2091 Long Lake Rd, Sudbury, ON P3E 5H2

Call Dealer

705-522-XXXX

(click to show)

705-522-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory