2019 Audi A5 Sportback
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
88,780KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10508976
- Stock #: P11PA049T
- VIN: WAUANCF50KA079948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out our wide selection of NEW and PRE-OWNED vehicles today!
This Audi A5 is sleek and supple providing relaxed, yet sporty dynamics in a tidy package. This 2019 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Sudbury.
Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5 Sportback. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, youre putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where youre going in comfort. Its hatchback design adds a measure of practicality while retaining coupe-like styling. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5 Sportback. This hatchback has 88,780 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 248HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our A5 Sportback's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. Step into this chic and stylish A5 Sportback with the Komfort trim, and be rewarded with an express open/close sunroof with slide and tilt functionality and a power sunshade, heated and power-adjustable leather seats with lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push-button start, and a vivid 10.1-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation and SiriusXM streaming radio. On the road, driver and occupant safety is assured with blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, front and rear collision mitigation, emergency braking, seatbelt pre-tensioners, a comprehensive first-aid kit, and auto-leveling LED headlights with daytime running lights. Additional equipment include dual-zone climate control, mobile hotspot internet access, a power liftgate, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mercedes-benz-sudbury.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
LocationMercedes-Benz of Sudbury is conveniently located at 2091 Long Lake Road in Sudbury, Ontario. If you cant make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Collision Mitigation
4G Wi-Fi
